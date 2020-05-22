Historic Warplanes Honor North Texas Frontline Workers in ‘Addison’s Salute to Heroes’ Flyover

The Town of Addison and the Cavanaugh Flight Museum are joining forces for an "Addison's Salute to Heroes" flyover on Friday.

The historic warplanes will take to the skies at 11 a.m., kicking off Memorial Day weekend and recognizing first responders, essential workers and veterans.

The flyover will consist of a collection of planes from the Cavanaugh Flight Museum's collection, including a B-25, P-40, and T-6 formation. Also, a rarely seen Beechcraft Starship, one of four in the world, and the T-37 Tweet owned by the Service Air Corps are set to participate in the flyover.

The planes will take off from the Addison Airport at 11 a.m. and before flying over seven area hospitals. The planes will also fly down Belt Line Road and over Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.

The flyover will conclude at approximately 12:30 p.m.

"We wanted to show how much we appreciate all of our first responders, front-line medical workers and essential employees during this time of COVID-19 crisis," Addison Director of Communications Mary Rosenbleeth said. "We thought that since the Blue Angels missed Addison, a flyover of the wonderful, historic planes from Cavanaugh Flight Museum would be a great tribute to the hard work of our citizens."

"We were happy to share our historic aircraft and partner with the Town of Addison to honor these heroes," Doug Jeanes, Executive Director of Cavanaugh Flight Museum, said. "Visitors can also see our planes up-close at the museum, which will be open Friday and Saturday of Memorial Day weekend."

The Addison Airport partnered with locally-based Million Air to provide fuel for the flyover.