How to Celebrate Labor Day Weekend in Dallas-Fort Worth

Hotels and restaurants across North Texas are making it possible to celebrate Labor Day weekend with brunches, pool parties, and more. Here is a list of events across the Dallas-Fort Worth area where you can celebrate Labor Day weekend.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The Black Academy of Arts and Letters is hosting a Labor Day jazz festival from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5. The event will be held at 650 South Griffin Street in Dallas from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. each day. The festival will feature 25 national acts include Erykah Badu and Terence Blanchard with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. Admission costs between $81 and $171. To purchase tickets, click here.

The Statler Hotel in Dallas is hosting Labor Day events, entertainment, and food and beverage specials from Friday, Sept. 3 to Monday, Sept. 6. On Friday, the Titans of Rock Tribute Band will perform in The Statler Ballroom. To purchase tickets, click here. On Sunday, meal deals include brunch options at Primo’s and Overeasy like chorizo skillet hash, a churro pancake, and chicken fried steak and eggs. Entertainment will be provided by Technorotica featuring artist Jesse Colosso at Waterproof from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased here.

A day-long pool party event will take place on Monday, Sept. 6. The Deep End Pool Series at Waterproof will feature DJs Clairty, Faucon, EL, CB Smoove, and Noyola to deliver house music all day. Tickets can be purchased here. Early bird entry costs $10 and VIP entry costs $25. Ladies can attend for free until 5 p.m. with an RSVP. The event is for everyone ages 21 and over. For table reservations email hello@waterproofdallas.com.

Over Labor Day weekend, guests at the Statler will receive 30% off an additional night stay if they choose to include a Thursday or Sunday night in their weekend stay. Additional information and summer package offerings can be found here.

Celebrate Labor Day with a tour of Dallas' barbecue and breweries on Saturday, Sept. 4. For $65 to $75, guests can enjoy motorcoach transportation, beverages on the bus, a pint of beer at the brewery, tour guide, samples, and more. The event will begin at 10455 North Central Expressway in Dallas and will be held from 10:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Celebrate Labor Day at Heroes Lounge in Dallas on Sunday, Sept. 5. The venue, located at 3094 North Stemmons Freeway, will feature $3 drinks, live bands, 10 DJs, and a full menu and bar. The event begins at 3 p.m. and entrance is free until 8 p.m. After 8 p.m., admittance will cost $10. Tables and VIP packages are also available for purchase.

Legacy Hall in Plano is hosting a Hawaiian Labor Day Weekend Luau on Sunday, September 5. The event will feature live hula and fire dancers, a pig roast by Dock Local, and a family-friendly limbo competition. Sip on a cocktails in a coconut cup and listen to music by Buffett Beach, a tribute to Jimmy Buffett, and Barefoot Nation, a tribute to Kenny Chesney. Doors open at 2 p.m., and tickets are required for entry.

The Virgin Hotel in Dallas is hosting a Labor Day yoga session on Sunday, Sept. 5 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The class will be taught by Alondra Smith, an instructor at Black Swan Yoga. Admission costs $30, and guests should bring their own mat.

AC Dallas by The Galleria is hosting a "Farewell to Summer Pool Party" on Sunday, Sept. 5 at the AC Hotel pool. Guests can experience live entertainment, cocktails, and tapas! Tickets begin at $45 and include complimentary parking, cocktails and bottled water with access to the pool deck. Tickets can be purchased here.

The Omni Las Colinas is hosting a 'Life at the Lakehouse' outdoor party on Sunday, Sept. 5. From cocktails to DJ sets, guests can celebrate Labor Day weekend with music from DJ SC from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Party Machine from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will be held at the Lakehouse Waterfront Lounge. Entry at the event is free, and food and beverages are available for purchase. Day passes can be purchased for access to the pool area, and cabanas are can be purchased based on availability.

The Lorenzo Hotel in Dallas is hosting a Miami-themed Labor Day party from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 6. Guests can enjoy pool access, self parking and valet parking, complimentary towel service, complimentary bottled water, and DJ sets from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Loungers are available on a first come first serve basis, and private cabanas are available for purchase. A full bottle service menu is also available for those who attend. Admission to the event costs $50.

The Rustic in Dallas is celebrating Labor Day with a brunch with free live music from Kirk Holloway on Monday, Sept. 6. The event begins at 10 a.m., and music will be played from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. The Rustic is located at 3656 Howell Street. To purchase tickets, click here.