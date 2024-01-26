Here are the DFW chefs and restaurants named James Beard semifinalists for 2024

The James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists for its 2024 Restaurant and Chef awards on Jan. 24, 2024, and D-FW had eight nods compared to last year’s 15.

This is the first round of the annual competition, which names the top culinary talents in the United States. Nominees will be announced April 3, and winners will be announced June 10.

Out of the 10 national categories, three North Texas restaurants received semifinalist spots: Lucia’s chef David Uygur for Outstanding Chef, La Casita Bakeshop for Outstanding Bakery, and Gemma for Outstanding Hospitality.

In the Best Chef Texas category, five Dallas chefs made the list: Misti Norris of Petra and the Beast, Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman of José, Regino Rojas of Purépecha, Arnulfo Sánchez of Vaqueros Texas Bar-B-Q and Rich Vana of The Heritage Table.

Click here to read more on this year's picks for the James Beard awards from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.