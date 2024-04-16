Henry Rose by Michelle Pfeiffer to showcase fragrances in Dallas with glass truck tour

Henry Rose, a line of genderless fine fragrances founded by Golden Globe-winning actress Michelle Pfeiffer, is bringing its commitment to ingredient transparency and safety to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

And guess what? The brand is hitting the road in a clear glass truck to showcase its products to customers.

On Friday, April 19, and Saturday, April 20, the Henry Rose team will host events in Dallas that allow fragrance lovers to learn more about the brand's ethos, sample its products, and meet the team behind the fragrance line.

Friday's event will be held at Sephora Hillside Village, 6465 E Mockingbird Lane, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The location and time for Saturday's event have not been set yet, but customers can sign up for email and SMS texts to receive updates.

According to the company's website, Pfeiffer was inspired to start a line of harmless fragrances shortly after becoming a mother.

It started with a mother's concern Michelle Pfeiffer

"When I became a mom, I started reading the labels on the products I used. I just couldn't imagine exposing my children to anything potentially toxic on my skin. Fragrance was the last black box of ingredient transparency. So, I gave it up altogether... but eventually, I missed it. I realized that if I wanted a safer, beautiful quality perfume, I would need to create it myself. We have to worry about so many things in life, and fragrance shouldn't be one of them. You shouldn't have to sacrifice quality for safety."

AP Michelle Pfeiffer arrives at the premiere of "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" on Monday, February 6, 2023, at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Pfeiffer has starred in numerous critically acclaimed films, including "The Prince of Egypt," "Scarface," "Batman Returns," "Dangerous Liaisons," and "The Fabulous Baker Boys."

A spokesperson told NBC 5 that the clear glass truck symbolizes the fragrance line's commitment to providing customers with the information they need to make the best product decisions.

But that's not all—the first 100 attendees will get a Discovery Set of the brand's entire fragrance collection. This is the perfect opportunity to try out their range of genderless fragrances and find the ideal scent.

Henry Rose plans to make stops in other cities, such as Nashville (April 29-30), Toronto (May 1-2), and New York City (May 4-5).