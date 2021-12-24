Heartwarming Reunion Caught on Camera at DFW Airport

A family in Grand Prairie is grateful to have a dad and husband home for the holidays.

Sgt. First Class Tim Fields returned from deployment Thursday night.

He was greeted at DFW Airport by his wife Kai Stansberry-Fields and 5-year-old daughter Kennedy.

“It felt good to hear that scream and that squeal,” Tim Fields said.

In the Army for 35 years, he served two tours overseas and many stateside activations.

He's currently stationed in Fort Bliss helping resettle families from Afghanistan.

He’s home for the Christmas holiday.

Besides a quick visit for Thanksgiving, the three have been apart since early October.

Then, last Christmas, Tim was battling COVID-19.

“It was really bad. I spend a week in the hospital. I’ve never been that sick before in my life. It was scary and I was there by myself,” he said.

Tim heads back to Fort Bliss on Sunday, his trip home short but sweet.