Healthier Meats for the Grill

The following content is created in consultation with Spectrum Brands, Inc., owner of George Foreman® Grills. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC DFW's editorial staff. To learn more about George Foreman® Grills/Appliances, click here.

The rising temperatures and longer days can only mean one thing: It's backyard grilling season, ladies and gentlemen.

But before you throw a few burgers on the grill, let's consider some lean meat alternatives that are just as delicious as the American barbeque classic and far more healthy.





Thanks to its proprietary sloped design (which helps to reduce fat and drain grease as you cook), the George Foreman® Grill removes up to 42 percent of fat from 1/4 lb. uncooked 80/20 ground chuck, while its George ToughTM Nonstick Coating means there's no need to add oil or butter. Not only does this equal healthier meals, but it also reduces cooking and clean up time.



Here are three of our favorite healthy recipes for the grill this season. We're sure they'll become family favorites all summer long. While we all love the sizzle of a good burger on the grill, some meats are simply lower in fat than others. Turkey, salmon and certain cuts of pork provide a lower-fat alternative to beef burgers, which all cook on your George Foreman® Grill