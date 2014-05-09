Healthier Meats for the Grill

The following content is created in consultation with Spectrum Brands, Inc., owner of George Foreman® Grills. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC DFW's editorial staff. To learn more about George Foreman® Grills/Appliances, click here.
The rising temperatures and longer days can only mean one thing: It's backyard grilling season, ladies and gentlemen.
But before you throw a few burgers on the grill, let's consider some lean meat alternatives that are just as delicious as the American barbeque classic and far more healthy.
While we all love the sizzle of a good burger on the grill, some meats are simply lower in fat than others. Turkey, salmon and certain cuts of pork provide a lower-fat alternative to beef burgers, which all cook on your George Foreman® Grill.
Thanks to its proprietary sloped design (which helps to reduce fat and drain grease as you cook), the George Foreman® Grill removes up to 42 percent of fat from 1/4 lb. uncooked 80/20 ground chuck, while its George ToughTM Nonstick Coating means there's no need to add oil or butter. Not only does this equal healthier meals, but it also reduces cooking and clean up time.
Here are three of our favorite healthy recipes for the grill this season. We're sure they'll become family favorites all summer long.
BUFFALO TURKEY BURGERS
Ingredients:
1 lb, ground turkey
1/4 cup bread crumbs
3-4 green onions, thinly sliced
1/4 cup Buffalo Wing sauce
2 Tbs. crumbled blue cheese
Directions:
- Preheat your George Foreman® Grill
- In large bowl, mix all ingredients until well blended; shape into 3 oz. patties
- Grill 4 to 5 minutes or until patties are cooked through (170°F)
Assemble sliders on mini buns with lettuce and tomato.
LEMON GARLIC CHICKEN BREAST
Ingredients:
2 tsp. olive oil
2 garlic cloves, minced
Juice from 1/2 fresh lemon (about 2 Tbsp.)
1 tsp. lemon zest
2 (4 oz.) boneless, skinless chicken breast about 1/2 inch thick
Directions:
- Combine the first 4 ingredients to make a marinade.
- Puncture chicken breast with fork in 3-4 places.
- Place chicken in marinade in bowl or plastic storage bag and marinate 15 minutes.
- Meanwhile, preheat your George Foreman® Grill.
- Grill chicken 4 to 7 minutes or until cooked through (170°F) Sprinkle chicken with capers if desired.
Serve with steamed vegetables.
BLACKENED SALMON RUB
*Rub this spicy seasoning into the salmon before grilling
Ingredients:
1 Tbsp. paprika
1/2 Tbsp. cayenne pepper
1/2 Tbsp. onion powder
1 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. black pepper
1/8 tsp. thyme, basil and oregano
2 salmon fillets
Olive oil
Directions:
- Mix spices together in a small bowl.
- Brush the surfaces of the salmon fillets with olive oil; top with spice mixture.
- Grill 3-5 minutes or until fish is done.
Makes 2 servings