Health Clinic Coming to Fort Worth's Las Vegas Trail Neighborhood

A neighborhood health clinic is coming to Fort Worth’s Las Vegas Trail area.

The center is a partnership between Cook Children’s Health Care System and JPS Health Network.

Providers say it will offer services beyond sick and well visits for adults and children.

It will also offer families access to behavioral health and social services. A food pantry, community education and on-site job training for the healthcare industry will also be included, according to a release.

Fort Worth Councilmember Michael D. Crain represents the area and calls it a game-changer for the neighborhood.

“If you can get preventive care, it solves a lot of your problems long-term so for this area to have easy access to preventive care measures and other things, it will change their lives,” said Crain.

The area has been identified as a healthcare desert which means it lacks access to doctors and basic services.

“It is a desert for lots of other things, too – whether it’s nutritious food, economic stability, housing – all of these things are missing in this neighborhood,” said Veronica Tolley with Cook Children’s.

The two-story 40,000 square foot building will sit on the corner of Calmont Avenue and Cherry Lane in west Fort Worth. Construction will start this year with an expected opening in late 2025.

According to Cook Children’s more than 20,000 children live in the area with a 7% growth expected by 2025.

A lack of access to transportation and care often leads residents in Las Vegas Trail to the emergency room.

“There have not been any pediatricians in this area for many years and we want to bring those services to those children,” said Chris Pedigo with Cook Children’s.

City leaders and providers believe the clinic can transform lives and the neighborhood.

“One positive thing leads to another positive thing so there’s probably an impact here that we can’t predict today but the potential is there,” Tolley said.