Health authorities in North Texas push for vaccines amid spike in respiratory illness

A line began forming Saturday morning outside Cockrell Hill City Hall with families eager to get vaccines ahead of holiday gatherings now just a week and a half away.

“He’s immunocompromised, so it was really important for us to get the shot as soon as possible,” said Jane Sullivan.

Jane brought her husband Joseph to the Dallas County Health and Human Services clinic after battling to get his COVID-19 vaccine covered with Medicare.

“We’re seeing a huge demand for not only flu but also COVID vaccines,” said Community Outreach Program Director Marissa Gonzales.

Texas Representative Jessica Gonzalez hosted the free clinic.

“As we approach the holidays, it’s important that people have their vaccines updated, especially when they’re around their loved ones and friends,” said Gonzalez.

It comes on the heels of a warning from the CDC about an urgent need to increase vaccination rates as flu hospitalizations have spiked 200% nationwide over the last month, with hospitalizations for RSV and COVID surging, too.

“It’s time for people to start taking responsibility for their own health and get vaccinated because your first line of protection is getting that vaccine,” said Gonzalez.

While Dallas County celebrated a good turnout Saturday last week, the CDC said only 40% of children and adults have gotten this year’s flu shot. Only 17% of adults have received the latest COVID-19 vaccine.

Dallas County offers incentives, like $25 Walmart gift cards, and lowers barriers by bringing shots into communities like this one.

“We want to overcome any obstacles. No barriers, just vaccines,” she said.

Saturday, the DFW Hospital Council reported 511 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Children’s Health said while the number of cases of RSV seen across its system had dipped slightly, cases of flu and COVID are on the rise.