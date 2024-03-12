St. Patrick's Day is coming up on Sunday, March 17, but you don't have to wait to celebrate. Here are the events and celebrations happening throughout DFW this week.

Events and Celebrations

Dallas

Dallas St. Patrick's Parade & Festival

Hosted by the Dallas Mavs, this is the 43rd St. Patrick's Day parade. The festival is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., but the parade will start at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 16. The route starts at Blackwell Street and then ends on SMU Boulevard. Here are 5 things to know about the parade from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

St. Paddy's Day Dash 5k

This 5k is part of the Dallas parade festivities and starts at 6:30 a.m. Saturday. This isn't any old 5k, runners will have access to the free beer garden and there will be a donut eating contest.

Lower Greenville Block Party

This party really goes all day. The block party starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 16 and will end at 6 p.m. The event includes three music stages, beer tents (cash only) and several restaurants will be participating. A shuttle will run from Mockingbird Station and the bars will remain open until 2 a.m. after the block party. There is a $20 entry fee, cash only.

Dallas Official St. Partick's Day Bar Crawl

Visit some of the best bars with a pub crawl. Tickets include 2-3 drinks, an after party and other drink specials. Tickets cost $19.99 and check-in is 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, March 17.

Fort Worth

Cowtown Goes Green

Round up the family for Irish-Western fun in the Stockyards on Saturday, March 16. Don't miss the special matinee Stockyards Championship Rodeo at 1:30 p.m. and a parade at 4 p.m. Before that there will be live music, armadillo races, pony rides, Old West Gunfight shows, cloggers & dance troops and more.

St. Partick's Day Half Marathon & 5k

Chase the rainbow with a fun run. Runners can choose between a 1 mile fun run, 5k or a half marathon. Runners 21 and over will get a wristband for Martin House beer.

Fort Worth's Best St. Patrick's Day Weekend Bar Crawl

This bar crawl is on both Saturday and Sunday. The event is 4-10 p.m., but it's recommended to get there before 5 p.m. to enjoy all the benefits of the crawl. Enjoy discounts and free admission to bars on the crawl.

Frisco

Rail Yard

Listen to live music from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday while enjoying green drinks and specials.

PGA Frisco

Take a break from the course and have some green beer and Irish-themed food all day Sunday, March 17. Reservations for Ryder Cup Grille can be made with OpenTable.

FC Dallas Celebration

Get excited before the match with a party on the pitch. If you buy a ticket to the match on Saturday, March 16, there will be a party from 5 - 7 p.m. with food and beverages and a live DJ.

Mansfield

Pickle Parade and Palooza

Join the Pickle Queens, the Pickle Protectors and the Pickle Posse for the world's only St. Paddy's Pickle Parade. Head to the pickle capital of Texas to celebrate the festivities on March 16.

Pubs That Are Celebrating

Cantina Laredo

The Mexican restaurant is spreading the luck with an $8 Lucky Margarita for the holiday.

Gillespie's Tavern

Celebrate all weekend with bagpipes and live music by Slugger's Rule and Plunk Murray at Gillespie's Tavern.

The Holy Grail Pub

Head to this pub all weekend for lots of Irish Craft Beer and Guinness Stout Pancakes with Jameson Irish Whiskey Maple Syrup and Bailey’s Whipped Cream. Also, enjoy live music Sunday, March 17 from 7-9 p.m.

Lochland's Pub

Grab a personalized pint of Guinness while you listen to live music and watch Irish dance performances.

Quater Bar

Have a sham-rockin’ good time at Quater Bar with Corned Beef & Swiss Sliders, $4 Green Beer, $5 Guinness and $6 Teeling Irish Whiskey.

The Skellig

Get the party started early with brunch and the parade at The Skellig.

Blackfriar Pub

Party for three days with $4 green beer, watch parties and live music.

The Playwright, Cannon's Corner, The Crafty Irishman, Patrick Kenndy's, Trinity College Irish Pub

Head to these sister pubs to start the celebration early with deals all week long, and don't miss out on the traditional Irish music.

Poag Mahone's

Enjoy drink deals, live music and airbrush tattoos at this Fort Worth pub.