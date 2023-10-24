Haunted horrors: ghost stories of North Texas

It's October, which means haunted houses are popping up all around North Texas. But if you want the real deal, you might be able to find some paranormal activity in these iconic DFW locations.

Several ghost stories have circulated and been passed down about these locations. Do you believe in ghosts?

"When it comes to haunted spots and all of the ghosts in the state of Texas, I think she's probably the crown jewel," said Nate Riddle, author of the book "Lone Star Spooks."

The stories about White Rock Lake started back in the 1930s when a couple was driving down Lawther Drive and came across a young woman who was dripping wet and standing in the road.

People who have seen the girl have described her as a friendly blonde woman with a gentle southern voice.

She asked the couple for a ride to Gaston Avenue, which is less than a mile-and-a-half from the lake, so the couple obliged.

But, when they arrived at the house she had vanished from the back seat. The only thing that remained was a small puddle of water.

Confused the couple decided to knock on the door of the house.

An older gentleman answered the door and said several others had the same story and he believes it is a family member trying to come home.

Articles from The Dallas Morning News show several women drowned at White Rock Lake in the 1930s and 1940s. One of them was 19-year-old Halee Gaston.

"So her last name is Gaston, her cousins lived on Gaston Avenue and the story's started in the early 30s, so Halee Gaston is definitely one of the top contenders for who the 'Lady of the Lake' may be," Riddle said.

Although many people have never seen her, the story has been circulating for decades.

Have you ever wanted to stay in a haunted hotel? Well, you don’t have to travel far.

Miss Molly’s Hotel, on Exchange Avenue just off of Main Street, in the Fort Worth Stockyards has several ghosts that roam the property.

The hotel has been a boarding house, a high-end hotel, a bordello and the city’s first-ever official ‘bed and breakfast’ since it opened in 1910. And several guest have decided to extend their stay indefinitely.

“I had no clue it was haunted [when I took the job] so when I came to work here, after a few months, things started happening,” said Paula Gowins, the Manager of Miss Molly’s who has worked at the hotel for more than a decade.

A cowboy nicknamed Jake has been spotted by employees and confirmed by several mediums, a little girl has been seen in the owner’s private rooms, and most notably several of the former working girls from the hotel’s bordello days have been said to stand at the foot of people’s beds.

“I saw him in full body. He walked into a room and shut the door behind him, and I went up and knocked on the door and opened the door and no one was in there,” Gowins said, with a laugh. “That is when I knew something was up because I’m sitting there thinking, ‘I know I’m not crazy!’”

Some employees have quit over the years due to paranormal activities like coins appearing after rooms have been turned over or strange scents arising.

Several reviews on Miss Molly's website tell stories of interactions with these paranormal figures.