Get spooked: Haunted houses and haunted car washes in DFW

Some of us love Halloween for the candy. Others love it for the costumes. This list is for those of us that love the spookiness.

HAUNTED HOUSES

Junkyard Haunted House -- The Junkyard Haunted House is in Dallas at 2700 Sylvan Street. Tickets are $20 per person. The haunted house runs every Friday and Saturday in October from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Cutting Edge -- Cutting Edge was voted the best haunted house in the nation for 2023 by USA Today. The haunted house is located at 1701 E. Lancaster Avenue in Fort Worth. Tickets are $49.95. The haunted house runs Oct. 13-14, 20-21, 26-28, 30-31 and on Nov. 4.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Hangman's House of Horrors -- This haunted house is one of Fort Worth's oldest. This year is the haunted house's 35th season. It's located at 4400 Blue Mound Road. Tickets start at $34. The haunted house is open Oct. 20-22, 26-29, 31 and Nov. 4.

Dark Hour -- Dark Hour is located at 701 Taylor Drive in Plano. Tickets start at $35. Dark Hour offers two VIP rooms, 'Team Coven' and 'Team Voodoo.' The haunted house is open at 7 p.m. on Oct. 13-15, 20-22, 26-29, and 31.

Moxley Manor Haunted Attraction -- Moxley Manor is located at 510 Harwood Road in Bedford. The haunted attraction is open on Oct. 13-15, 19-22, and 26-31. Tickets start at $35.

Reindeer Manor's Alliance Scarepark -- Tickets start at $35 for this Grand Prairie haunted house. It's located at 1002 Lone Star Pkwy. It features a skatepark transformed into a haunted attraction. It's open Oct. 13-14, 20-21, 27-28, and 31.

HAUNTED CAR WASHES

Clean & Green Car Wash 'Tunnel of Terror' -- Clean & Green's haunted car wash is located at 2950 Farm-to-Market Road 2181 (Swisher Road) in Hickory Creek. It runs from Oct. 20-22 and 27-29 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. The car wash is $35 per vehicle.

Tommy's Express 'Tunnel of Terror' -- There are two locations in Denton for Tommy's Express Car Wash, one at 2901 S Mayhill Road and one at 4530 Teasley Lane. They run Oct. 20-21 and 27-28 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. The car wash costs $20.

Kwik Car Wash 'CarnEvil Vol. II' -- This haunted car wash is located at 5012 S Cooper Street, Arlington. It runs every Friday and Saturday in October from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. The car wash costs $20 per vehicle and tickets can be purchased online or at the event.