It's recommended that you "pack your courage."

The Rhode Island house made famous by the 2013 horror film, "The Conjuring," is now letting people camp on its grounds in an experience it calls "ghamping" (ghost, plus camping, equals ghamping).

The Conjuring House is located in the northwestern corner of the Ocean State, not far from the Massachusetts border, in the small town of Burrillville. The remote farm house is said to be haunted, with reports over the decades of paranormal activity and ghost sightings.

"Our new GHamping experience will take you beyond the walls of The Conjuring House and immerse you in the land for an unforgettable overnight investigation within the walls of our 3-4 person tents," the website says. "Visitors are to bring their own equipment to investigate what might await in the darkness because this excursion is sure to test your capacity to experience the paranormal."

There are eight sites available, which range in cost from $300 to $400, each with their own fright factor rating.

"The Conjuring" film didn't feature this home itself, but was inspired by the story of the Perron family who lived there in the 1970s. The family is said to have experienced frightening run-ins with the supernatural world while living there.

"This mystical farmhouse offers visitors an opportunity to engage with authentic paranormal activity and is considered one of the most active paranormal locations in the world," the website says.

Forbes reported in May of 2022 that the home sold for over $1.5 million — 27% over asking price. The house, located at 1677 Round Top Road, was reported to have been the most expensive home sold in Burrillville on record.

The house also offers tours, investigations, private events and more in addition to the camping.

You can learn more on its website here.