Fall into these spicetacular events across Dallas-Fort Worth this season

Summer is over so don’t sweat the fall stuff.

After surviving yet another sweltering Texas summer, the temperatures are slowly but surely beginning to decline.

Fall is the season of pumpkin spice lattes, pumpkin pie and even pumpkin photo ops. A-maizing things that come along with Fall, like cozy flannels, spooky movies and even the State Fair of Texas.

In honor of making it through the summer heat, we put together a list of places where you can enjoy the fall vibes across the Dallas- Fort Worth metroplex.

DALLAS FALL FESTIVALS

THE STATE FAIR OF TEXAS

Friday, Sep. 29, 2023 – Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023

Family fun, a Texas-sized festival, food, and lots of new and exciting shows and attractions for you to enjoy this Fall at the State Fair of Texas. Check out the full listing of shows and plan your next Fair adventure.

AUTUMN AT THE ARBORETUM

Saturday, Sept. 16- Sunday, Nov. 5

The Dallas Arboretum is hosting its 18th annual Autumn at the Arboretum from Sept. 16 through Nov. 5. This year’s theme is It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown™, presented by Reliant.

The exhibit will include the Pumpkin Village filled with pumpkin houses and creative displays using more than 100,000 pumpkins, gourds and squash. The colors of fall will also be featured through 150,000 autumn flowers-marigolds, chrysanthemums, pentas and more.

DALLAS FARMERS MARKET PUMPKIN PATCH

Saturday, Sept. 16- Tuesday, Oct. 31

The Patch is Back! Locally-grown Texas Pumpkin Patch has returned to The Shed from the Pumpkin Pyle fields in Floydada, TX. With over 25 pumpkin varieties, you can take your pick or stack em’ up!

KLYDE WARREN PARK MOON FESTIVAL

Friday, Sept. 29

The Boho Market will host its first-annual Moon Festival, an autumn holiday celebrated throughout China and other parts of Asia. The event will include music, treats shopping and more.

TURTLE CREEK FINE ARTS FESTIVAL

Saturday, Nov. 11- Sunday, Nov. 12

Up to 100 painters, sculptors, crafters and more will fill Rverchon Park in Turtle Creek for the festival. Visitors can enjoy the scenic area of Turtle Creek and shop for fine art.

DENTON FALL FESTIVALS

DENTON’S DAY OF THE DEAD FESTIVAL

Oct. 27- 28

Denton’s Day of the Dead Festival celebrates cooler harvest weather, the celebration of Dia de Los Muertos and all things Halloween.

FORT WORTH FALL FESTIVALS

BOO AT THE ZOO

Friday, Oct. 27 - Sunday, Oct. 29

The Fort Worth Zoo is hosting Boo at the Zoo! The daytime event is free with Zoo admission or membership. The whole family can enjoy treat stations, themed entertainment, animal shows and more.

WATER AFTER LANTERN FESTIVAL

Nov. 11

Panther Island Pavilion

395 Purcey St, Fort Worth, TX 76102

Decorate, light and launch your own lantern on the Trinity River during the Water Lantern Festival at Panther Island Pavilion. The event features music and food and culminates in lighting up the night with inspiring floating lanterns. A ticket gets you into the festival area and a floating lantern kit — additional kits can be purchased. The price covers clean-up after the event which runs from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

FRISCO FALL FESTIVALS

PUMPKINS ON THE PRAIRIE

Saturday, Sept. 30- Tuesday, Oct. 31

There is no cost or entry fee to visit Pumpkins on the Prairie's Pumpkin Patch. You'll only need money for the purchase of pumpkins, any food trucks that are present, and Fall Craft Night.

GRAPEVINE FALL FESTIVALS

BUTTERFLY FLUTTERBY

Saturday, Oct. 21 Grapevine

The 26th Annual Butterfly Flutterby celebrates Monarch butterflies and their migration from Canada to Mexico by way of Grapevine. The event is free and the whole family can participate in the Gossamer Costume Parade and contest, even pets are encouraged to join in.

PLANO FALL FESTIVALS

PLANO FOOD AND WINE FESTIVAL

Saturday, Oct. 21

The 6th annual Plano Food+Wine Festival will take place at Legacy West. The festival will feature over 100 award-winning wines, food from delicious local restaurants, culinary demos from local chefs, and many local boutiques and shops.

RICHARDSON FALL FESTIVALS

HUFFHINES HARVEST FESTIVAL

Saturday, Oct. 21- Sunday, Oct. 22

The City of Richardson is having its annual autumn fest. You can paint a pumpkin, enjoy a hay ride or participate in "Pawtoberfest." Make sure to stop by the vendor marketplace along the trails of Huffhines Park to see a variety of curators, craftsmen, growers, and local makers.

Several cities throughout North Texas will host Oktoberfest celebrations. Oktoberfest has it all, including dozens of polka bands, Bavarian folk dancers, bier games like stein hoisting, Oktoberfest Paulaner Bier, German sausage and sauerkraut, giant pretzels, strudel and other German pastries.

Dallas

Sept. 30 at Flag Pole Hill. $10-$25; free for kids 3 and under.

Frisco

Oct. 7 at The Star in Frisco. Free.

Plano

Sept. 30 Aat Legacy Hall 5908 Headquarters Dr.

Southlake

Oct. 13-15 in Southlake Town Square. Free.

