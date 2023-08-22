Dallas Arboretum announces Autumn at the Arboretum theme

The Dallas Arboretum is hosting its 18th annual Autumn at the Arboretum from Sept. 16 through Nov. 5. This year’s theme is It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown™, presented by Reliant.

As always, the exhibit will include the Pumpkin Village filled with pumpkin houses and creative displays using more than 100,000 pumpkins, gourds and squash. The colors of fall will also be featured through 150,000 autumn flowers-marigolds, chrysanthemums, pentas and more.

All the classic characters of Peanuts will be in the village to greet visitors including Snoopy and Woodstock, Pigpen, Linus, Lucy, Franklin, Peppermint Patty and Marcie. Details such as Charlie Brown’s iconic zigzag stripe and Schroeder’s signature piano are some elements from the 1966 classic that the horticulture team has placed around the village.

The Great Pumpkin will be placed in the hay bale maze and the pumpkin patch has been transformed into the gang's favorite hangout spot. Visitors can even purchase pumpkins from the patch.

The theme will also be incorporated in the hands-on eight-acre Rory Meyers Children's Adventure Garden, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Mommy and Me Mondays, Tiny Tot Tuesdays and live music are some of the events that will be hosted throughout the festival. Check the Dallas Arboretum’s calendar for dates and how to buy tickets.

Tickets must be bought ahead of time at dallasarboretum.org.