‘Happy to Be Alive': Motorcycle Rider Survives Horrible Crash, Pleads for Awareness

A North Texas motorcycle rider has a message for drivers after surviving a horrifying crash on the highway caught on his bike-mounted camera.

HORRIFIC CRASH CAUGHT ON CAMERA

The impact was fast and violent.

“I flew in the air, and I smashed into the guy’s windshield headfirst,” said Timothy Maroney of Mesquite. “My helmet flew off my head and so I was with no helmet.”

The father of two was heading home the evening of May 15.

Rush-hour traffic on Interstate 635 near Jupiter Road in Garland came to a standstill.

Maroney is seen slowing down with traffic when a car smashes into the back of his bike.

The impact sent him flying into the windshield and then forward toward the center lane, landing on his tailbone.

“The first thing in my mind was: Don’t get ran over. Don’t get ran over. Stay coherent,” he recalled. “Stay focused on this because this was real-life stuff. This is between me living or dying.”

The entire incident was captured on Maroney’s GoPro 360 camera mounted on his motorcycle.

He previously installed the camera to watch videos of his rides.

He remembers the driver of the car stopped.

“His exact words were: Are you okay, homie,” said Maroney.

The driver stayed on the scene.

In almost 40 years of riding a motorcycle, Maroney says he’s never been in a crash until now.

FATAL MOTORCYCLE CRASHES ON THE RISE IN TEXAS

Maroney is now part of troubling statistics registered during the pandemic.

“In 2020, when fewer people were drivers, we still saw a 17% increase in the state when it comes to fatal motorcycle crashes,” said Daniel Armbruster, spokesman for AAA Texas and New Mexico.

Motorcyclists are 27 times more likely to die in a crash, according to AAA.

Traffic crashes tend to spike from late spring into the fall.

Everybody, pay attention. Slow down. Motorcycle crash survivor Timothy Maroney

The association has also registered an increase in risky driving behaviors during the pandemic.

“We’ve noticed an increase in texting and driving or distracted driving, impaired driving, speeding, also aggressive driving,” said Armbruster.

“Most motorcycle crashes in Texas happen at or near intersections. So please be on the lookout for motorcyclists when you're switching lanes when you're approaching intersections. Just do a double look over your shoulder and make sure that it's clear before you change lanes because it's very easy to miss a motorcyclist if you just quickly glance over your shoulder," said Armbruster. "So be on the lookout for cyclists and remember that this is the time of year when they're going to be out."

MARONEY'S RECOVERY IS SLOW-GOING AFTER CRASH

Maroney is recovering at home, and unable to work. He can only sit or stand for 10 minutes a day.

“I broke my back in three spots, my L4, L5 and T12,” he said. “I broke my sacrum which is the bone that connects to your tailbone and then I broke my tail bone and three toes.”

He also suffered some road rash but credits his safety gear for saving his life.

He will find out in a few weeks if he will need to undergo surgery on his back.

His banged-up bike is in the garage.

Riding at night is now off-limits, his wife said.

“Just happy to be alive,” he said. “It’s painful.”

This grateful survivor has a plea for all drivers.

“There’s a mother, there’s a father, or a brother or sister, or wife, we all ride and everyone’s just trying to get home to their kids or their family,” he said. “Everybody, pay attention. Slow down.”

According to Garland police, officers did not issue the driver of the car any citations.

The Maroney family has a verified GoFundMe account to help cover medical costs and bills.