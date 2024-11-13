‘Stunned': Customers react to century-old Fort Worth business closing

On Wednesday, customers streamed into Haltom's Jewelers' flagship location in Downtown Fort Worth.

“We got something for my daughter for graduation," said Courtney Prescott, who has marked many milestones with the business over the last 20 years or so.

"Just lots of different things over the years for baptism of our children, anniversaries, just different events throughout the years," Prescott said.

After over 130 years, the business is now in its final days, holding closeout sales at all three locations: Sundance Square, Ridglea, and Grapevine.

A spokesperson for the company said there is no set date for a final close, yet, as they evaluate the sale weekly.

The owners said they aren't retiring, but starting a new chapter by opening up a family office locally to manage their investments.

“I was stunned," said Linda Allie, who stopped by to buy a ring for herself.

Allie still remembers her first Haltom's piece: A necklace with an 'L' on it from her parents for Christmas in the 1960s.

“Going through some things in the last two weeks, I found it again. So, I’m going to start wearing that again," she said.

Since then, the store has been part of Allie's family for decades, like golden goblets for her grandparents' 50th anniversary in 1974, and baby jewelry for her family in 1981.

"It has been a pleasure for Haltom’s Jewelers to be included in their customers’ special moments," wrote co-owner Jack Miller in a press release posted online, saying their sale of up to 70% off is a celebration of Haltom's legacy.

He said he and his wife and co-owner, Ladye Ann, have a combined "108 years of retailing and 108 years of working Saturdays."

"We both feel now is a good time to end our retail careers," he added in a statement to NBC 5.

Both Jack and Ladye Ann are Fort Worth natives.

“Ladye Ann, I taught her in high school. And she is as beautiful now as she was then," Allie said.

They have engraved the city in another way, too, said Elizabeth Beck, a city council member who represents the district for Haltom's in Sundance Square.

“They haven’t just sold jewelry to Fort Worth, they have been a community partner. So many of our events, if you go and look, the sponsorship, Haltom’s is always proudly supporting our different events around the city, as well," she said.

Jack Miller bought Haltom's in 1983, and the Millers have been the only other owners of the jewelry shop since G.W. Haltom founded it in 1893.

In the statement to NBC 5, Miller said they thought about selling the business but didn't think it was best for their employees or customers.

Miller said their employees will get paid for all of 2025 and their health insurance will also carry through for next year. He also said they'll contribute to profit-sharing for 2025, as well.

"Next spring, we will move to a family office in a cute house off White Settlement, bringing Tonya (accountant) and Holly (personal assistant) with us. Jack’s life is not going to change much, but mine will! I am so excited and ready for this change and hope everyone will be happy for us. We have had more success together than we ever imagined and know that we couldn’t have done this without our great team," wrote Ladye Ann to NBC 5.

It's a silver lining for many customers.

"I’m glad it’s not under duress, this is their decision... makes it easier to digest them leaving," said customer Dewayne Cavendish.

“Making sure that while we’re losing the business, we’re not losing the people that do so much good for Fort Worth," Beck said.

After decades of helping make family memories, Ladye Ann was in her Sundance Square shop making more in the final days of her business before she and her husband started their new chapter.

“I think that’s wonderful and they will find a new purpose and be active and Ladye Ann has a huge smile on her face today, I saw, and so that made me feel really good," Allie said.