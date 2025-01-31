Shooting involving a police officer reported in Haltom City

There has been a shooting involving a police officer in Haltom City.

The shooting took place near the intersection of Twin Oaks Drive and Denise Drive, a residential area near North Loop 820 and U.S. Highway 377, on Friday afternoon.

No further information has been confirmed, and it's unclear whether there are any injuries.

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office is at the scene and the office's chief of staff, Jennifer Gabbert, is expected to give an update at 3:30 p.m.