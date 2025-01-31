A man is dead after police say he repeatedly shot at police and SWAT officers Thursday night.

Fort Worth police said they were called to assist with a standoff after Lake Worth police pursued a driver who fired on police officers during a traffic stop.

According to Lake Worth Chief of Police JT Manoushagian, police officers with the department's Special Operations Unit stopped a driver for a moving violation at about 4:30 p.m., and moments after stopping, he began shooting at the officers.

Manoushagian said the driver took off and crashed into the backyard of a home near Sansom Park. The driver continued trying to get away from the police and continued driving into Fort Worth, where he stopped at a house on the 1700 block of Skyline Drive.

A fence was destroyed in Sansom Park during a chase involving Lake Worth police on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025.

Officials said the man ran inside the home, but because they were unaware of who else may be inside, Lake Worth police set up a perimeter and called Fort Worth to assist in negotiations with the barricaded man. Fort Worth police said their Crisis Intervention Team and SWAT officers were sent to the home to help negotiate the man's surrender.

During the standoff, a woman left the home. Manoushagian said they believed the woman was the man's mother.

After several hours, police said the man came out with a gun to his head and refused to follow directions from officers to put the gun down. Fort Worth police said SWAT officers were able to shoot the man with a less lethal round in an attempt to disarm him, but that he then again fired his weapon toward officers. A Fort Worth SWAT officer returned fire, injuring the man.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he later died. The man has not yet been identified, and his name will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office after his family has been notified of his death.

No officers from Lake Worth or Fort Worth were injured.

Fort Worth Chief of Police Neil Noakes said his officers responded how he expected them to after being targeted with gunfire.

"As you all know, we've had multiple incidents recently where our officers have been facing deadly threats, such as people shooting at them like we saw tonight, which forces them to make a decision to protect themselves, which is exactly what we trained them to do. It's what I expect them to do," Noakes said.

Manoushagian said the man had a lengthy criminal history and was on federal probation but did not provide details. During the pursuit, Lake Worth's Special Operations Unit officers reported seeing the man throw items out of the vehicle but that those items had not been located.

Noakes said he expected body camera video to be released in the coming days. They asked that anyone with surveillance or dashcam video of the chase share it with investigators.

Fort Worth police said the department's Major Case Unit is working with Internal Affairs on an investigation into the shooting. The Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office is also investigating.