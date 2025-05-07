Arlington Police expand its Drone as a First Responder program

Arlington police announced the expansion of its Drone as a First Responder program.

This means on service calls, a drone can be sent to the scene first to scope out the area from above.

“Today, I’m proud to announce that the Arlington Police Department is one of the first few agencies in the United States to be granted a Beyond Line of Sight Waiver from the FAA,” Arlington police Sgt. Eric Borton said.

Borton explained that the waiver allowed the department to expand how far the drones could fly.

“The drones can get to these calls for service quicker than our officers out in the field,” Arlington police Chief Al Jones said. “It will be able to provide our officers real-time intelligence, seeing exactly what’s going on the ground.”

Jones said a drone can arrive at a scene within a couple of minutes. An officer’s response time on the ground is about eight minutes.

Jones said the fast drone response will help officers quickly identify and locate suspects, make better-informed decisions, and better protect themselves and the community.

“I want to be perfectly clear that drones are not to replace or replacement for our traditional police response,” Jones said. “We still have officers on the ground. I believe this technology just enhances that response.”

Jones also addressed privacy concerns.

He said each drone flight will be logged, documented, and subject to auditing.

“It’s not going to be authorized for general surveillance,” Jones said. “The drone will not record while traveling to calls for service. It will only record on the scene if a legitimate police reason to do so.”

There are two docking stations located strategically in the city. The pilots have extensive training and are licensed through the FAA.