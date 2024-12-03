Investigation into man's death after being transported from jail to hospital in Fort Worth

An investigation is underway after an inmate died after being transported from the Tarrant County Jail to John Peter Smith Hospital on Monday.

On Dec. 2, 2024, the 51-year-old inmate passed away at JPS Hospital in Fort Worth.

According to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, the inmate reported to jail staff that he was not feeling well. Medical personnel in the Tarrant County Jail examined him, and an ambulance was dispatched to John Peter Smith Hospital.

The inmate became unresponsive once the ambulance arrived and life-saving measures began immediately. Despite being resuscitated, he later passed away at JPS at 2:58 p.m. while being treated by hospital staff, according to officials.

The man was arrested by the Fort Worth Police Department on September 10, 2024, on multiple felony counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14 and two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner will investigate to determine the cause of death and will release that information and the inmate’s name.

All in-custody deaths are investigated and reviewed by Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office jail staff, the TCSO Criminal Investigations Division, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, an outside law enforcement agency, JPS medical staff, the Texas Attorney General’s Office and the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.