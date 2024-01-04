Three people, including two Haltom City police officers, injured in overnight crash

Three people, including two police officers, are injured after a crash in Haltom City on Thursday morning.

According to the Haltom City Police Department, officers were involved in a crash while responding to a call just after midnight.

Police said the crash occurred near the intersection of NE Loop 820 and Haltom Road on the westbound service road.

Two officers and a civilian were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to police, all three people injured during the crash are receiving medical evaluation and treatment.

The cause of the crash has not been released at this time, but police told NBC 5 that they do not believe alcohol was a factor in the accident.

The incident is currently under investigation, police said.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.