H-E-B to Break Ground on McKinney Location

Texas grocery store H-E-B is finally breaking ground on its third location in the metroplex.

The grocery chain will hold a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday, March 3 in McKinney located on the northeast corner of Custer Road and Eldorado Parkway. Two other locations in Frisco and Plano are also being constructed and have plans to open by next year.

In a previous statement, the company said the McKinney location “builds on the company’s long-standing presence in the area and reinforces its commitment to serve more customers in this dynamic and growing part of Texas."