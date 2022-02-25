McKinney

H-E-B to Break Ground on McKinney Location

The grocery chain will hold a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday, March 3

By Jacob Reyes

File Photo
Telemundo 60

Texas grocery store H-E-B is finally breaking ground on its third location in the metroplex.

The grocery chain will hold a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday, March 3 in McKinney located on the northeast corner of Custer Road and Eldorado Parkway. Two other locations in Frisco and Plano are also being constructed and have plans to open by next year. 

In a previous statement, the company said the McKinney location “builds on the company’s long-standing presence in the area and reinforces its commitment to serve more customers in this dynamic and growing part of Texas."

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

McKinneyH-E-B
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us