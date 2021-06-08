H-E-B says they're continuing their expansion in the DFW Metroplex with another store in Collin County.

The McKinney store, the ninth location in North Texas and the third in the Metroplex, will be located on the Frisco border, on the northeast corner of Custer Road and Eldorado Parkway, and is expected to open in spring 2023.

In a statement Tuesday, H-E-B said the McKinney store "builds on the company’s longstanding presence in the area and reinforces its commitment to serve more customers in this dynamic and growing part of Texas."

The McKinney groundbreaking is expected to take place later this year. Earlier this month, H-E-B broke ground on two other stores in Plano and Frisco that are expected to open in fall 2022.

While the popular Texas-based grocer didn't announce any other locations on Tuesday, in their statement they said "H-E-B is committed to the DFW area for the long term and hopes to serve even more of the Metroplex in the future," leaving many to wonder where the next store will be located.

The nine current and future H-E-B locations can be seen on the map below.

In 2016, the city of Mansfield said they'd approved plans for a commercial center that was to include an H-E-B grocery store near U.S. Highway 287 and Broad Street by 2021. In 2018, H-E-B representatives told the Mansfield City Council the company is still planning to open a store there but as of yet, there has been no official word from the grocer on when, or if, a store will be built in that area.