Group of Students Suspended After Threats Directed at Naaman Forest High School

A group of students from Garland's Naaman Forest High School is suspended indefinitely after police say they made threats online targeting other students.

Garland Police released a statement Friday afternoon saying officers from their department joined officers from the North Texas Joint Terrorism Task Force and agents from the FBI to investigate the posts and respond to the threat.

Police said on Friday morning the FBI executed search warrants and interviewed the Naaman Forest students involved in the posts. Following the interviews, officials determined there was no immediate danger to the students or the school.

Officials did not share any further information about the posts other than they were made online and that they were in a "reference to harming and killing students at the school."

According to police, all of the students involved have been indefinitely suspended and are no longer allowed on any Garland ISD school property.

Police have not said how many students were involved or released any information about their identities including their ages.

"Threats of violence will not be tolerated. The Garland Police Department, the FBI, and GISD will continue to take proactive measures to ensure the safety of our students and staff," the department said in a statement. "The Garland Police Department will increase patrols at GISD schools for the remainder of the year."

The threats are still actively being investigated by authorities, including the FBI.