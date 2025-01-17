Groundbreaking and long awaited do-over for Frisco's ‘Hole on the Toll' project

Frisco’s unsightly “hole on the toll” failed development project is set for a do-over with a new developer and a new project called 'The Mix.'

Developers and city leaders held a ceremonial groundbreaking on ‘The Mix’ mixed-use development project situated on 112 acres along the Dallas North Tollway and Lebanon Road on the city’s southern end.

The Mix will feature a 114,000-square-foot medical office, upscale grocery store, retail, 630 townhomes, apartment units, a 16-acre park, and a 2,250-space underground parking garage, according to the city.

The vision is similar to a previous project on the same parcel of land.

In 2014, city officials and a different developer also held a ceremonial groundbreaking known as ‘Wade Park.’

Wade Park developers planned to build a Whole Foods, bowling alley, along with residential and retail space.

Financial problems led the previous developer to abandon the project, leaving behind unfinished structures and a gaping hole meant for the parking garage.

NBC 5 asked Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney what gives the city confidence The Mix, similar in scope to Wade Park, will be completed and not fail like its predecessor.

“We’ve got a new developer here so new energy, new support, and a new vision,” he said.

Tim Campbell, spokesman for The Mix, tells NBC 5, “The previous development just did not have the funding to do it ultimately and they went under and that’s not the case for us.”

The city, he says, spent five years with The Mix restructuring the plan to ensure its success.

“They came in and we’ve redesigned the plan,” he said. “The new plans I think are superior to the old ones. It does have a 16-acre park in the middle of it so lots of open space.”

Last fall, the city council approved a master development agreement to provide up to $113.4 million in funding for the development of The Mix, with conditions.

The city says the funding will be paid only after several features in the project are completed including the underground parking garage, grocery store, and the medical office building.

Asked whether the project would have proceeded had the city not stepped in with funding, Cheney responded: “We put together a very competitive incentive package to make this project work. It’s important to know that it is a performance-based incentive and so it will only be paid once the first phase is complete and other milestones including building the garage which is the hole… Whether it’s the PGA, the Star, or here at The MIX to pull off a project of this magnitude it does require city support.”

The performance-based grants from the Frisco Economic Development Corporation and Frisco Community Development Corporation will help fund Phase One to repair partially finished structures and the building of the underground parking lot.

It’s very important to have that contribution from the city,” said Campbell. “It’s something they do on a performance-based and they’re always a good investment for the city.”

The first phase of The Mix project is set for completion in 2028, according to Cheney.

“I’ve said many times that the final story for the mix will be a positive one,” he said.