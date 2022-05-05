Device Found in Greenville HS Bathroom Not Dangerous

A suspicious device found in a Greenville High School bathroom Thursday morning that reportedly resembled a pipe bomb was not dangerous, officials say.

According to the Greenville ISD, after the object was found the school was evacuated and the campus was closed for the remainder of the day.

No injuries were reported and authorities have not revealed any other information about the device including how it was found or who may have left it in the bathroom.

Though the device was not threatening, a thorough search of the building is being done by Garland Police, the district said, which will take a considerable amount of time.

"Numerous law enforcement agencies have devoted their time and resources to conduct a thorough investigation that involves a series of protocols. We very much appreciate their assistance," the district said in a statement.

In a letter to parents, the district said only juniors taking end-of-course exams were on campus at the time and that the rest of the student body wasn't expected to arrive until 2 p.m.

Students who had transportation were allowed to leave campus and those who were to report later in the afternoon are being asked to stay away.

The district said the campus will remain closed for the remainder of the day and that all Greenville High School activities have been canceled. The district said they are working to reschedule testing and other activities that were canceled Thursday afternoon.

Greenville Police are being assisted in the investigation by the Greenville Fire Department, Hunt County Sheriff's Department and the police departments in Garland and Plano.