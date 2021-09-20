Grapevine-Colleyville ISD School Board to Vote on Whitfield's Future

The Grapevine-Colleyville ISD school board will decide the fate of Heritage High School principal James Whitfield at a meeting Monday night.

District Superintendent Robin Ryan recommended Whitfield be fired after parents accused the principal of teaching critical race theory.

Whitfield was placed on administrative leave late last month.

Whitfield, who is Black, was named principal of Colleyville Heritage ahead of the 2020-21 school year and was soon after accused online and in board meetings of teaching critical race theory.

"I have done nothing wrong by anyone," Whitfield said in a statement on Aug. 30. "I’ve only chosen to speak up after they allowed that man to speak my name at the board meeting. Instead of speaking out against the behavior … they came after me."

Whitfield said he was also asked to take down anniversary photos of him and his wife, who is white, embracing on the beach. A district spokesperson said some of the photos "contained poses that are questionable for an educator, especially a principal or administrator."

A petition in support of Whitfield has been signed hundreds of times.

The district said critical race theory nor the photos were the reason Whitfield was placed on leave, instead, calling it a "personnel matter."

What is Critical Race Theory?

Critical race theory is a way of thinking about America’s history through the lens of racism. Scholars developed it during the 1970s and 1980s in response to what they viewed as a lack of racial progress following the civil rights legislation of the 1960s. It centers on the idea that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions and that they function to maintain the dominance of white people in society. The architects of the theory argue that the United States was founded on the theft of land and labor and that federal law has preserved the unequal treatment of people on the basis of race. Proponents also believe race is culturally invented, not biological. Read more about CRT here.