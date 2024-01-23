Grapevine-Colleyville ISD adds $150 million bond package to May ballot

The Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District will ask voters to consider a $150 million bond election this May for buses, facility updates, and instructional technology that they say will not increase the tax rate.

The district's board of trustees approved adding the bond package to the May 4 ballot during Monday's meeting.

The GCISD said in a statement if the bonds are approved the money would go toward addressing "aging conditions, such as replacements for roofs, electrical, plumbing, lift stations, and heating and air conditioning equipment. The propositions also address safety and security updates, technology infrastructure, device replacement for the district’s 1:1 program, buses, equipment updates for several student programs, and equipment improvements at the GCISD Swim Center."

The projects for the bond are contained in three separate propositions and voters will be asked to vote "for" or "against" each prop.

Proposition A: Safety, Buses, and School Updates

$134,236,405 – 89% of total

Proposition A includes facility deficiencies (eg. roofs, HVAC, electrical, etc.) and minor renovations and updates to safety, security, and technology infrastructure for all school facilities.

Proposition B: Instructional Technology

$10,225,554 – 7% of total

Proposition B is designed to continue existing technology devices to support learning.

Proposition C: Swim Center Improvements

$5,538,041 – 4% of total

Proposition C addresses corrosion at the GCISD Swim Center by adding filtration and updating and replacing equipment that is past its useful life. The GCISD Swim Center is used by GCISD students, staff, and local residents.

The board said the bond proposal was put together by a committee of GCISD citizens who prioritized the list of projects to be included.

“We are so grateful for all of our neighbors and community members who spent so much time and dedication working to prioritize needs and develop recommendations to update and safeguard our facilities,” said Shannon Braun, president of the Board of Trustees.

Despite a state law that requires the phrase "THIS IS A PROPERTY TAX INCREASE" be added on the ballot for each proposition, the GCISD said the board lowered the district's debt services tax rate in September 2023 and that they expect to be able to pay for the bond without raising the tax rate.

"The current debt portion of the GCISD tax rate is $0.1957 per $100 of property value, and the rate is expected to remain at $0.1957 following the election," the district said.

The state legislature required the property tax increase phrase be added to bond proposals to increase taxpayer awareness because supporting the bond authorizes the district to take on additional debt. Texas Sen. Brandon Creighton (District 4, Beaumont) and Sen. Pete Flores (District 24, Belton) filed an amendment in March 2023 to clarify that not all bond proposals come with a tax increase and wanted to change the language to "THIS AUTHORIZES THE DISTRICT TO TAKE ON ADDITIONAL DEBT," but the bill was left in committee and never made it out of the Senate.

GCISD officials said they plan to hold informational meetings with the community to share details and answer questions. When those meetings are scheduled the district will announce them through their regular communication channels. More information about the bond can be found at GCISD.net/bond.

The last day to register to vote in the election on Saturday, May 4, is Thursday, April 4. Early voting begins April 22 and runs through April 30.