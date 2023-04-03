Grand Prairie Resident Wins $1 Million in Mega Millions

A Grand Prairie resident won a second-tier Mega Millions prize worth $1 million, according to the Texas Lottery.

The winning ticket came in the drawing on March 24 and was purchased at Buckeye Liquor at 2580 Walnut Hill Lane in Dallas.

The winner asked to remain anonymous.

The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (14-17-33-42-66), but not the Mega Ball number (15). The player did not choose the megaplier which would have tripled the prize to $3 million.

The Mega Millions lottery has rolled to a $385 million jackpot for Tuesday's drawing. The jackpot has a cash value of $203,800,000.