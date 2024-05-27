Celina ISD works to repair tornado storm damage and help its impacted students

As you drive up Preston Road into Celina, everything looks normal.

However, you can clearly see the path where the tornado entered the town, knocking down trees and power lines. The schools are located right next to this path.

Moore Middle School was directly in the path of the storm. Only a few windows were broken, and there was some roof damage. Just east of the building, the tennis courts were heavily affected, with twisted fencing, nets, and supplies. Behind the tennis courts sits the high school.

"It really does seem as though the tornadic activity was kind of building itself over our schools and then really came and truly touched down," said Tom Maglisceau, Superintendent of Celina ISD.

Tom Maglisceau, Celina ISD superintendent, spoke with NBC 5's Wayne Carter about the school district's recovery efforts following tornado storm damage.

Maglisceau mentioned that most of the damage was also on the roof. Crews worked through the day to pull out piping and HVAC equipment that had been ripped out by the powerful wind.

"We can rebuild and take care of all this. But then it moved on and started hitting some of our families in the community. A lot of our community has been out trying to help our neighbors," said Maglisceau.

Athletic teams from the high school were out on the street, helping people who lived in neighborhoods near the school. Help came from Celina ISD and the community at large.

Mario Gonzales saw a Facebook post looking for volunteers and said he had to be there.

"We're helping them with places to stay. I heard that we're actually helping them stay for a week in certain areas; people from all over are offering their homes. Right now, we're just helping them gather their belongings, things that are really important to them," said Gonzales.

Celina ISD encourages families to contact them for help with anything, and they'll do their best to help.