Grand Jury Declines to Indict Fred Couch on Domestic Assault Charge

A Tarrant County grand jury declined to indict affluenza dad, Fred Couch, on a domestic assault charge earlier this month.

Couch, 54, was accused of grabbing his girlfriend, Brandi Gober, around her neck and choking her at their home in July.

The grand jury returned the no bill on Dec. 11.

Couch is the father of Ethan Couch, who at 16 drove drunk and crashed, killing four and injuring nine others in Burleson.

The story, and the defense's use of the "affluenza defense," became national news. The defense claimed because the teen grew up in a rich and dysfunctional family he never properly learned right from wrong.

Ethan Couch is currently serving 10 years probation for the fatal crash.

Fred Couch was sentenced to probably in 2016 for posing as a police officer in North Richland Hills in 2014.

Ethan's mother, Tonya Couch, has been in and out of jail (failed drug tests) since she helped her son flee to Mexico in 2016. After the were caught and extradited back to North Texas, Ethan Couch spent two years behind bars before being released.

Tonya Couch said last summer that due to her notoriety, she's been unable to hold down a job.