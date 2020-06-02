Gov. Abbott to Join Dallas and Fort Worth Leaders to Address Protest Violence

Leaders from Fort Worth and Dallas are joining together to address the violence seen in recent days amid nationwide protests over the Minneapolis police custody death of George Floyd.

Tuesday, Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price and Chief Ed Kraus will join Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and Police Chief Renee Hall in a joint press conference with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw and Adjutant General of the Texas National Guard Major General Tracy Norris will also take part in the discussion.

The 1 p.m. press conference from Dallas City Hall will be streamed live in the video player above.

Curfew measures are being put in place as Texas cities brace for the possibility of additional nights of unrest and violence over the death of George Floyd and the treatment of black people by police.

Abbott declared a statewide disaster on Sunday, which allows him to designate federal agents to do the work of local police. These moves come as some Texas organizers are calling off demonstrations and others said they planned to proceed.

“Every Texan and every American has the right to protest and I encourage all Texans to exercise their First Amendment rights,” Abbott, a Republican, said in a statement. “However, violence against others and the destruction of property is unacceptable and counterproductive. As protests have turned violent in various areas across the state, it is crucial that we maintain order, uphold public safety, and protect against property damage or loss.