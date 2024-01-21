Glow-in-the-dark playground opens in Farmers Branch

Farmers Branch held its grand opening of a one-of-a-kind playground that glows in the dark on Saturday.

The 18,000-square-foot playground, called Joya (Translated as ‘Jewel’ in Spanish) is equipped with interactive glowing parts that allow kids to play during the day and is designed to "come alive" at night.

The playground features a 27-foot futuristic sphere where children can climb inside, a zip line, a spin zone, glow seating, swings, and an obstacle course - all lit with colorful LED lighting.

Alongside the main playground is a tot playground, specifically designed for kids aged two to five. The younger kids have more than 7,000 square feet inside a fenced area that includes a natural sensory play area, an LED-lit spin zone, and ground-level and ramp-structured playgrounds.

The park is at the corner of Tom Field Road and Valley View Lane and is a part of the Oran Good Park Complex, which includes baseball and softball fields, a turf soccer field, trails, and more, according to its website.

Construction on the playground started in June 2023 after it was approved in November 2021. It was funded through $4 million from the Federal American Rescue Plan Act, $750,000 from a Texas Parks and Wildlife grant, and $750,000 from a city matching fund.

For more on Joya at Oran Good Park visit www.playatjoya.com.