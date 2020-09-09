Globe Life Field to Host National Finals Rodeo

The National Finals Rodeo this year will move from its usual home in Las Vegas to Globe Life Field in Arlington in what would be the park's first major non-baseball event since its opening this past spring.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday tweeted the news, saying "this event belongs in Texas!" Further details would be released Wednesday morning at an 11 a.m. news conference hosted by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and stadium officials.

Neil Leibman, Chief Operating Officer of the Texas Rangers, Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams and Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price are expected to attend the announcement.

It's official. @LasVegasNFR is coming to Arlington, TX in 85 days



"Texas and rodeo go together. It has for a long time."

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the National Finals Rodeo has been held at the Thomas & Mack Center since moving from Oklahoma City in 1985 and brings in $200 million to the local economy every year.

