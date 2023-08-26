Global Hot Wheels Legends Tour comes to Dallas

The Global Hot Wheels Legends Tour is rolling through Dallas and in search of its next fan-created custom car.

The tour is free to attend and will be held at Walmart Supercenter in North Richland Hills from 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. on Sep. 9.

Celebrating its sixth year, the car show will showcase local custom car builder’s designs that are competing for the opportunity to have their design turned into the next Hot Wheels die-cast toy car.

The cars will be judged on creativity, authenticity and garage spirit. The winner will be chosen to compete in the global semifinals later this year.

There will be over 100 unique cars including full-sized Hot Wheels Grage of Legends cars. Fans can also explore the Power Wheels® racing track, RC Races, a preview of the new Hot Wheels™ Rift Rally and play spaces where kids can interact with the latest toys from Hot Wheels.

Hot Wheels

The competition was founded in 2018 to celebrate the brand’s 50th anniversary. The Hot Wheels Legends Tour started as a series of car shows hosted at Walmart locations around the United States. Since then, the competition has grown internationally to include 17 countries.

Please check hotwheels.com/legends for the latest news and tour updates.