‘Give A Leg Up' Foundation Hands Out Donations Throughout Dallas

It is the gift of giving.

“We were pulling up and they were waiting. They knew we come every year,” said Joel Knobowitz, of the Give a Leg Up Foundation.

Angel Lopez was there, and he received clothes and a hat.

“I come every year, and it's a blessing ,” says Lopez.

This began about 9 years ago. Don Kaye owns a sporting goods store. He began filling a truck with merchandise and donations, and giving them out at a few locations in Dallas. Now he has formed the Give a Leg Up Foundation.

“We love to help people, and I bring my family out. My brother is with me, my wife is with me, usually one of my sons is with me, usually my grandkids come, and it’s good to show them how to give back to people ,” said Don Kaye, Give A Leg Up Foundation.

They stop at several parking lots, and keep going until the truck is empty. There is clothes, bags, shoes and more.

“I appreciate it, and it is a Merry Christmas today, so Merry Christmas Happy New Year,” said Anna Monsisvais.