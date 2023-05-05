Girl Run Over During Attempted Carjacking En Route to Cheer Competition

A little girl from North Texas is recovering after being run over by an apparent getaway driver during an attempted carjacking at a gas station in Louisiana.

According to statements shared by the family online, a father and his three daughters were driving from Red Oak to Orlando, Florida for a national cheerleading competition when they stopped in Minden, Louisiana for gas.

The family said as the father and youngest daughter walked back to the car, someone had climbed into their vehicle and tried to drive off with the older two girls in the vehicle. As the girls' father ran to help, someone in a second vehicle started driving toward the youngest girl, Shelby, who had been walking with her father.

Shelby was hurt and was taken by air ambulance to a hospital in Shreveport where she received treatment for a head injury and broken bones before being discharged Thursday, according to a post by her mother.

In a message shared online, the family said the man who got in the family's car had trouble disabling the emergency brake and wasn't able to take the car. The two girls who were in the vehicle were not physically harmed.

Police arrested two teenagers connected to the case, but further information about them or what charges they'll face has not yet been confirmed.