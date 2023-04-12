Girl, 11, Impregnated, Wylie Man Sentenced for Sexual Assault

A Wylie man is headed to prison for more than six decades after being found guilty of sexually abusing a young girl who became pregnant.

The office of Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced Wednesday that 28-year-old Jose Manuel Rodriguez-Aguirre had been found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child and sentenced to 65 years in prison.

Willis's office said Rodriguez-Aguirre abused the girl over the course of a year beginning when she was 11. The abuse was discovered, the district attorney's office said, when the girl went in for her annual physical and doctors learned that she was pregnant.

The girl then told a family member about the abuse, which was subsequently reported to Child Protective Services and Wylie Police.

During the investigation, paternity DNA testing was done that indicated a strong likelihood of Rodriguez-Aguirre being the father of the victim's child.

Willis said the girl testified at the trial and that he was moved by her bravery.

“I’m amazed at the courage of this child, who mustered the strength to testify against her abuser,” stated Willis after sentencing.

By law, a sentence for continuous sexual abuse of a child is not eligible for parole so Rodriguez-Aguirre is expected to serve his full sentence.