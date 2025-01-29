‘Why my daughter?' Garland family pleads for justice as suspected killer remains at large

Garland police say a man who fatally shot a woman one week ago remains on the loose.

The victim’s family is pleading for help finding him, saying she was an innocent victim caught in the middle of a domestic violence encounter between her friend and her friend’s ex.

For Nancy Savattere, the only thing that can ease the pain of losing her only daughter, Stephanie Lynn Wenneberg, is catching her accused killer: Robert Kelly.

“The important thing is this was a domestic violence [situation], and my daughter was there in the wrong place, but she protected her friend,” said Savattere. “He needs to not be on the streets. I don’t know what he’s capable of for other people. He’s desperate.”

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

According to Garland police, Kelly confronted Wenneberg and her friend at the Lake Colony Apartments last Tuesday, just before 2 a.m.

Savattere says her daughter lived at the apartment complex with her friend, who is the suspect’s ex.

“She was like: ‘Leave her alone. She doesn’t want to have nothing to do with you,’” said Savattere, sharing details of the alleged confrontation. “My daughter was always like that—confrontational and protective. She came out of the car, he got mad, and [his ex] was like, ‘It’s just Stephanie,’ and he got mad and shot her.”

The 36-year-old mother of three was mortally wounded.

One week later, the 39-year-old suspected killer from Dallas is still on the loose.

The other woman was not hurt and is cooperating with police, according to the department.

“I believe in my heart the detectives, the task force, all of them are on it, and they’re going to find him, but sometimes it feels like forever,” she said. “My life is changed forever because of him, because of what he did.”

Detectives hope a reward of up to $5,000 will entice someone to help lead to Kelly’s arrest and indictment.

“I just ask that [people] get that number, call. It’s anonymous. Just do the right thing so we can have our closure and get him off the streets, just for safety for others because it could be someone else’s daughter,” said Savattere.

When asked what she would say to Kelly, Savattere said: “Why my daughter? You weren’t there for her. She was just trying to do the right thing to protect your ex.”

She describes her daughter as someone with a good heart who looked out for her friends and adored her three young sons.

The family has established a verified GoFundMe. To contribute, click here.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.garlandcrimestoppers.org.