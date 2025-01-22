Garland police searching for man accused of killing woman during argument

Garland police are searching for a man accused of gunning down a woman during an argument at an apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

Police say the shooting is an isolated incident involving people known to each other.

It happened just before 2 a.m. at the Lake Colony Apartments in the 4500 block of Chaha Road.

Police are searching for Robert Ray Kelley, 39, of Dallas.

“This man arrived at this apartment community and encountered these women, who we believe to be known,” said Garland Police Lt. Pedro Barineau. “We’re not going to go into detail in regards to the relationships but he was in the parking lot, encountered the two women, a disturbance erupted ultimately leading to him shooting one of the females.”

The gunshot victim died later at the hospital.

Garland Police are holding off on publicly identifying the victim given the active investigation.

Kelley, police say, took off in a car before officers arrived.

An online background check of Kelley reveals no violent offenses.

The woman who was not injured is cooperating with police, according to Barineau.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.garlandcrimestoppers.org.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to Kelly’s arrest and indictment.