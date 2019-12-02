Garland Resident Claims $1 Million Scratch Ticket Prize

A Garland resident purchased a winning lottery scratch-off ticket at a convenience store in Wylie

By Hannah Jones

million-dollar-loteria
Texas Lottery

A Garland resident claimed a prizewinning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria.

The ticket was purchased at AJ's Quick Trip, located at 202 South Ballard Avenue in Wylie.

The claimant had chosen to remain anonymous.

This is the second of five prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in Million Dollar Loteria. The game offers more than $91.8 million in total prizes.

The overall odds of winning any prize in the Million Dollar Loteria game are one in 3.31, including break-even prizes.

