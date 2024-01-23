Garland juvenile detained in Mexico in deaths of two teens

A 16-year-old wanted by the Garland Police in connection with the shooting deaths of two teenagers was detained Wednesday in Mexico and will be extradited to North Texas to face capital murder charges, police say.

On Tuesday, Garland Police said detectives issued a directive to apprehend warrant for 16-year-old Amancio Anton Noriz, of Dallas. Police said they believed Noriz was connected to the fatal shootings of 17-year-old Ruben Santibanez-Arzola and 18-year-old Alen Jesus Chavez.

Typically the names of juveniles alleged to be involved in crimes or convicted of crimes are withheld, however because of the severity of the offense and because the suspect was at large, the court granted special permission for the juvenile to be publicly identified.

Police said overnight Thursday that Noriz had been located and detained Wednesday night in the area of Monterrey Nuevo León, Mexico. With the help of Laredo Police and a US Marshals Task Force, Noriz was deported and is being held in the Webb County Juvenile Detention Center. He's expected to be extradited to North Texas with pending capital murder proceedings. It's not immediately clear if he's obtained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Both Arzola and Chavez were fatally shot on Jan. 14 along the 2300 block of West Buckingham Road.

Last week, detectives were said to be zeroing in on a video they believed could help them identify a suspect. Police have not said what led them to identify Noriz in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to notify police by calling 911 or by submitting an anonymous tip to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-TIPS (8477) or at garlandcrimestoppers.org. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for any information shard with Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest.