Garland Police investigating double homicide on W. Buckingham Road

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC 5 News

Police are investigating a double homicide in Garland where two people were gunned down in a shooting Sunday afternoon.

According to the Garland Police Department, officers received a call around 3:15 p.m. about a shooting in the 2300 block of West Buckingham Road.

Upon arrival, police and emergency personnel said they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were ultimately pronounced dead. Garland Police said the gunman fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.

The names of the victims have not been released to the public. The police department said it is working to discover more information about what led to the fatal shooting.

