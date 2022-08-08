Garland ISD Shares Healthy Breakfast, Snack Recipes to Start School Year Off Right

This will be a hectic week for parents who are getting kids back to school at some districts across North Texas.

Healthy eating might be an afterthought but Garland ISD's experts – along with their new district chef Kevin Jenkins – is here to help with tips and recipe for parents. GISD welcomes students back to class Aug. 8.

“What so great about this recipe is that the fresh strawberries are actually frozen. So you skip a step when you typically add ice,” said Jenkins. “So you skip a step when you typically add ice."

This exact recipe is a new addition to Garland ISD middle schools this school year after initially being served at high schools.

"The bananas add potassium and the strawberries add the vitamin C,” said Jenkins. “You get no added sugars because all the sugar they're getting is from the fruit.”

The next recipe offers an alternative for parents who want to try to encourage their kids to eat more veggies in their diet – homemade ranch.

“Typically when you go to the grocery store, you get store-bought ranch with ingredients you can't really pronounce,” said Jenkins. “These ingredients are simple and easy. You just add it to the yogurt, mix it up and you'll have your own homemade ranch.”

You can also try your hand at no bake snacks to pop in your kids lunch box, including these no bake protein bars.

MORE RECIPES

Gabbie Ricky, Performance Dietitian at Children’s Health Andrews Institute Powered by EXOS, gave NBC 5 a checklist parents can follow for back to school lunches:

Include all the major food groups: whole grains, protein, fruits/veggies, and dairy/dairy alternatives.

all the major food groups: whole grains, protein, fruits/veggies, and dairy/dairy alternatives. Choose nutrient-dense foods like nuts, popcorn, granola, fresh or dried fruit, veggie sticks, and Greek yogurt – which provide a variety of nutrients like fiber, healthy fats, and essential vitamins and minerals.

nutrient-dense foods like nuts, popcorn, granola, fresh or dried fruit, veggie sticks, and Greek yogurt – which provide a variety of nutrients like fiber, healthy fats, and essential vitamins and minerals. Make it visually appealing using different shapes and a variety of colors! Kids are often attracted to bright colors and interesting shapes.

visually appealing using different shapes and a variety of colors! Kids are often attracted to bright colors and interesting shapes. Upgrade your sandwich game – they don’t have to be boring. Try pesto hummus, avocado mayo, or your kid’s favorite salad dressing as a sandwich spread. Instead of deli meat, try rotisserie chicken or tuna salad as an alternative.

your sandwich game – they don’t have to be boring. Try pesto hummus, avocado mayo, or your kid’s favorite salad dressing as a sandwich spread. Instead of deli meat, try rotisserie chicken or tuna salad as an alternative. Involve your kids when planning their lunches for the day or week and try to include some of their favorites. For example, chicken nuggets can be part of a healthy school lunch – try pairing with some colorful sides, such as grapes, baby carrots, cucumber slices, or bell peppers with a Greek yogurt ranch dip.

SHOPPING SMART

While grocery shopping this school semester, experts suggest sticking to the outer rim of the store where the fresh produce and meat is located. Grab fruits to pack with yogurt, or veggies to pack with hummus and your homemade ranch.

“You can just fill in with a few things like cereal or crackers from the middle of the store,” said Jennifer Miller, GISD Student Nutrition Services Director.

Don’t forget to read the labels and avoid added sugars like fructose, corn syrup and glucose as much as you can.

"I really try to avoid processed foods as much as I can. There certainly is a convenience factor so I think it's up to each family,” said Miller.