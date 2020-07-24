Garland

Garland ISD Graduation Postponed

The graduation was originally scheduled for Aug. 6

garland-isd
NBC 5 News

Garland ISD has postponed its Class of 2020 Summer graduation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceremony was originally scheduled for Aug. 6.

According to the school district, under current orders, it cannot host in-person activities until after Sept. 7.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Jul 21

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Dallas 32 mins ago

Dallas Police Investigate Shooting Death of 16-Year-Old in Arcadia Park

The district said summer graduates will receive further information in the upcoming weeks and it will be asking for feedback regarding alternate plans to schedule graduation.

The district also said graduates that need documentation of meeting all graduation requirements, they can contact their campus.

This article tagged under:

GarlandGarland ISD
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us