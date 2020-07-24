Garland ISD Graduation Postponed

Garland ISD has postponed its Class of 2020 Summer graduation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceremony was originally scheduled for Aug. 6.

According to the school district, under current orders, it cannot host in-person activities until after Sept. 7.

The district said summer graduates will receive further information in the upcoming weeks and it will be asking for feedback regarding alternate plans to schedule graduation.

The district also said graduates that need documentation of meeting all graduation requirements, they can contact their campus.