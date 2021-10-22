Funeral Held for Grand Prairie Police Officer Who Died of COVID-19

The funeral service for a Grand Prairie police officer who died of COVID-19 related complications will take place on Friday.

Andy MacDonald lost his battle to COVID-19 on Oct.18. He was 46 years old.

Officer MacDonald started his public safety career in 1999 as an officer with the Grand Prairie Police Department.

He has served in patrol, special weapons and tactics, and most recently in the community services division during his 22-year career with the department.

"The men and women of the Grand Prairie Police Department are hurting and still trying to process how we lost our brother so quickly," Grand Prairie Police Chief Daniel Scesney said. "I have no doubt Andy is patrolling the streets of heaven as we speak."

Officer MacDonald is the third Grand Prairie police officer to die of COVID-19.

His funeral will take place at Gateway Church, located at 2404 North Carrier Parkway in Grand Prairie.