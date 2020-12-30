DFW, Love Field Airports Closed Until 5:30 p.m., All Incoming and Outgoing Flights Delayed

Flights at both Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field are temporarily halted Wednesday at the request of the FAA, NBC 5 has learned.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed on Wednesday that Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport is closed for all incoming and outgoing flights until 5:30 p.m. A spokesperson from Dallas Love Field Airport also confirmed that all incoming and outgoing flights at that airport have also been temporarily halted.

The FAA said the delay is happening for multiple reasons, including thunderstorms and COVID-19. A spokesperson confirmed that the Regional Air Traffic Control center is getting cleaned and that is one reason for the delays.

Information from the FAA shows at least one failed COVID-19 test among personnel at the Fort Worth Air Route Traffic Control Center on several dates this month, including 12/23, 12/28 and 12/30. The FAA also indicates that the control center is operational, but that the facility will be cleaned Wednesday between 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

At the request of the FAA their is currently a ground stop in effect. Please reach out to your airline for any updates about your specific flight. — DFW Airport (@DFWAirport) December 30, 2020

Many flights are experiencing delays that are expected to continue this afternoon. Customers are encouraged to check their flight's status with their airline. — Dallas Love Field (@DallasLoveField) December 30, 2020

Daniel Pitts was on American Airlines Flight 422 headed to Fort Lauderdale when the ground stop went into place. He told us the pilot of his plane said the control tower was not operating due to COVID-19 and that it could be several hours before flights are allowed to leave. His plane was sent back to the gate and all passengers were allowed to get off the plane and go back into the terminal.

AA Flight 422 passenger Daniel Pitts recorded this video of a gate agent explaining to passengers the reason they have been asked to come to the gate instead of wait on their plane headed to Fort Lauderdale that was unable to take off due to a ground stop at DFW Airport.

