Frontier moving headquarters to Dallas

The move is expected to generate $3.8 billion in state and local revenue

By NBCDFW Staff

Frontier Communications is relocating its headquarters from Norwalk, Conn. to Dallas.

The move was announced this morning and is expected to create 3,000 jobs and generate $3.8 billion over the next 10 years, according to a statement.

The headquarters will be housed in a 95,000-square-foot office in Uptown Dallas.

Frontier is an internet, TV and service provider. The move will allow for the expansion of their network and provide high-speed internet.

"Frontier plans to continue spending approximately $1 million per week to upgrade and improve its fiber-optic network in the Dallas metropolitan area," the company said in a release.

Dallas-Fort Worth has become a headquarters hot spot as Frontier is among a number of companies making the relocation.

