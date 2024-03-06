Upscale home furnishings retailer Frontgate will host a Spring Grand Opening Event from March 22 - 24 for its new store in Dallas.

The new store at Preston Royal Village celebrates the introduction of Frontgate’s reimagined shopping experience. Shoppers will find a collaborative in-store design studio and better spaces that show off the home furnishings – including indoor, outdoor and seasonal.

The retailer describes the new store as an elevated and intuitively designed shopping journey, presented in vignettes. These vignettes offer guests the ability to browse by room, with curved archways and architectural detailing signaling a transition between looks and providing a more intimate, home-like shopping experience. The signature, central atrium space mimics the outdoor experience, showcasing the world’s best outdoor furniture in realistic lighting – no matter the time of day or season. The indoor/outdoor atrium allows guests to see, feel and engage with Frontgate’s products in an environment that’s always cool, dry and comfortable.

“As a brand, it was important to evolve our physical footprint to match where today’s customers are,” said Tom Bazzone, president of Frontgate, in a news release. “We think our new retail concept provides customers with a truly unique and inspirational shopping experience. Our new store has been developed in concert with our evolution as a brand to be a more complete home furnishings destination, building on our strength as an industry leader in outdoor furniture and decor.”

Dallas is the first city in the country to get the brand's new, reimagined shopping experience. Frontgate closed its store in Plano last fall.

The public Spring Grand Opening Event from March 22 – March 24 will include food, drink, live music, giveaways, seasonal floral arranging, designer chats, and more.

List of Grand Opening Events: