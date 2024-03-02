Fort Worth

Purina ‘Incredible Dog Challenge' is coming to Fort Worth

The event runs May 5-7 at Ducks Unlimited Expo at Texas Motor Speedway

By Madi Marks

Bill McCay/NBC via Getty Images

Get ready for some pedigree and purebreds!

The 26th Annual Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge Central Regional Competition is coming to Fort Worth this spring.

This family-friendly competition will feature dogs competing in a variety of events like dog agility courses, dog diving, head-to-head weave pole racing, and high-flying disc routines, according to Purina.

The canine sporting event will be at Texas Motor Speedway on May 5-7 at the Ducks Unlimited Expo.

A schedule for the event can be found here.

