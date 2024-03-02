Get ready for some pedigree and purebreds!

The 26th Annual Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge Central Regional Competition is coming to Fort Worth this spring.

This family-friendly competition will feature dogs competing in a variety of events like dog agility courses, dog diving, head-to-head weave pole racing, and high-flying disc routines, according to Purina.

The canine sporting event will be at Texas Motor Speedway on May 5-7 at the Ducks Unlimited Expo.

A schedule for the event can be found here.